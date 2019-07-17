Fund campaigns against drug abuse in schools, Education ministry told

• Drug abuse and alcoholism have infiltrated schools and the campaign is needed to save current and future generations
• Mt. Kenya region has been worst hit and even eight-year-olds use drugs
Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba wants the Ministry of Education to finance anti-drug abuse campaigns in schools.
She called for the establishment of a kitty to support the programme.
Wamuchomba spoke on Sunday at Kangari ACC&S Church in Kigumo constituency. She said the Mt Kenya region is bearing the brunt of drugs and alcoholism and swift action must be taken to protect young people and future generations.
Otherwise, the future looks bleak, she said, citing a report released by the National Campaign Against Drugs Authority (Nacada).
The report showed that children as young as eight-year-olds are engaging in drug abuse. It said that among learners, the region, especially Murang’a, is the worst hit. Drugs have infiltrated primary and secondary schools and many lives are at stake.
Wamuchomba said campaigns by the state and non-governmental organisations have overlooked primary schools and only focussed on secondary schools. This must be relooked and a holistic approach adopted, she urged.
She said many pupils stand the risk of drowning in addiction, hence the need for swift remedial measures to save their lives. Some are so hooked to the drugs and alcohol that by the time they gain admission to secondary schools, they are almost lost causes, Wamuchomba lamented.
Before her election in 2017, the lawmaker had been running an anti-drugs and alcoholism campaign. She currently operates a rehabilitation centre. She said intensified campaigns would enlighten learners on the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
Also proposed as part of efforts to change the situation in Mt Kenya are mentorship programmes. Wamuchomba urged residents to visit their former schools so the young can take their cue from them and model themselves on great leaders from the region.
“This is the only way we will be able to save this generation. I have a rehabilitation centre that only admits 200 people at a time but has a waiting list of about 3,000 people. It shows how big this problem has become.”
She blamed corruption for the problem, saying drug barons and illicit brew suppliers run for protection from individuals in government and get anticipatory orders from the courts to bar their arrests whenever they are exposed.
“We need to establish where things went wrong and decide what we will do to stop this menace,” she said.
The Kiambu representative welcomed the introduction of new currency notes, saying it will enable the government to rein in drug barons who hoard cash.
For his part, Gatanga MP Joseph Nduati said his constituency has been badly hit by alcoholism and that youths meet in gambling points and spend entire days drinking. She demanded the closure of all gambling shops and factories that manufacture gambling machines.
On Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said he will not revoke the government's decision to shut the pay bill accounts of 27 betting firms until their licences are renewed.
(Edited by F'Orieny)