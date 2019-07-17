Fund campaigns against drug abuse in schools, Education ministry told

Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba wants the Ministry of Education to finance anti-drug abuse campaigns in schools.

She called for the establishment of a kitty to support the programme.

Wamuchomba spoke on Sunday at Kangari ACC&S Church in Kigumo constituency. She said the Mt Kenya region is bearing the brunt of drugs and alcoholism and swift action must be taken to protect young people and future generations.

Otherwise, the future looks bleak, she said, citing a report released by the National Campaign Against Drugs Authority (Nacada).

The report showed that children as young as eight-year-olds are engaging in drug abuse. It said that among learners, the region, especially Murang’a, is the worst hit. Drugs have infiltrated primary and secondary schools and many lives are at stake.

Wamuchomba said campaigns by the state and non-governmental organisations have overlooked primary schools and only focussed on secondary schools. This must be relooked and a holistic approach adopted, she urged.

She said many pupils stand the risk of drowning in addiction, hence the need for swift remedial measures to save their lives. Some are so hooked to the drugs and alcohol that by the time they gain admission to secondary schools, they are almost lost causes, Wamuchomba lamented.

Before her election in 2017, the lawmaker had been running an anti-drugs and alcoholism campaign. She currently operates a rehabilitation centre. She said intensified campaigns would enlighten learners on the dangers of drugs and alcohol.