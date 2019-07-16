Kiambu to put up 20 more TVETs to meet rising demand

Kiambu county government is set to construct 20 more vocational training centres to improve the training of youths.

County Director of Vocational Training Emily Nkoroi said they are seeking to have a centre in each ward. There are 60 wards and currently, there are 40 polytechnics.

Speaking on Friday during the inter-polytechnic games competitions in Thika, Nkoroi said the move is necessitated by an increase in youths seeking to be enrolled in the training centres.

The director, who noted that plans are at an advanced stage, said more training centres will ensure youths get the requisite and relevant knowledge and skills to help them secure jobs or start their own ventures. She did not, however, disclose the amount of money the county has set aside for the project.

“We are committed to addressing the thorny problem of unemployment especially among our youths," she said.

Parents and youths are increasingly embracing vocational training, Nkoroi said, noting that the number of students enrolled across the county has augmented from 2,000 to 5,600 in the last two years.

Youths are trained on various courses including motor vehicle mechanics, electrical installation, welding and metal fabrication, hairdressing, catering, plumbing, masonry, carpentry and joinery among others.

“These are the courses that are on demand in the job market currently and, therefore, our youth will have higher chances of securing jobs."

Nkoroi said the county government is in the process of installing modern tools and equipment used for training as well as expanding and refurbishing the existing structures.

Vocational Training centres chairman Paul Gathirwa said the centres have greatly reduced idleness among the youth who failed to attain grades to propel them to university, which results in them indulging in alcohol and drug abuse.

“Even cases of early and unwanted pregnancies have significantly declined because our youth are busy in the centres getting the necessary training to better their lives. The centres have played a pivotal role in addressing drug abuse and illicit brewing,” Gathirwa said.

He called on parents across the county to enrol their children for vital skills and knowledge to increase their chances of getting jobs and being self-reliant.

