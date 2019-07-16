Close

KICKBACKS

Corrupt staff frustrate pension seekers, says MP

Kenyans seeking reparations for dead relatives are often forced to part with bribes

• Desperate families have lost huge sums of money and time chasing pension without success 

• Anti-graft agencies urged to investigate and weed out the unscrupulous workers

by JOHN KAMAU Correspondent
Image: JOHN KAMAU

 

Corrupt Pension Department officials have been accused of frustrating Kenyans seeking reparations for their deceased relatives.

Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina said many families have lost huge sums of money and time chasing pension without success. 

Wainaina said unscrupulous individuals at pension offices demand kickbacks to assist in processing pensions.

He was condoling with the family, friends and colleagues of Thika East assistant county commissioner Alex Mwangi Kaburu at the weekend.

“Some corrupt public servants have caused so much pain to most Kenyans seeking the release of their relatives' reparations by demanding bribes. We have laws in place guiding the transfer of these benefits to the next of kin. This issue must be checked swiftly to save the bereaved more pain,” the MP said.

He called on agencies mandated to fight graft to investigate the department and weed out the unscrupulous public servants.

The lawmaker described Kaburu as a dedicated civil servant and proactive especially in youth empowerment. 

“He was passionate in ensuring that the youth form clusters and do productive work so that they are not engaged in crime and other anti-social vices,” he said.

Thika East deputy county commissioner Thomas Sankei described Kaburu as a dependable civil servant who served wananchi with diligence and dedication.

“He was instrumental in service delivery especially in the issue of the youth and achieving the government’s Big Four agenda. We shall really miss him because of his expertise and ability to coordinate various issues,” Sankei said.

Kaburu died at Nairobi West Hospital where he was taken after he fell sick on Tuesday last week.

He will be buried on Tuesday at his Nanyuki home.                                                                                 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

Alex Mwangi Kaburu, was the assistant county commissioner in Thika East, died last week on Tuesday
'DEPENDABLE, DEDICATED': Alex Mwangi Kaburu, was the assistant county commissioner in Thika East, died last week on Tuesday
Image: John Kamau
