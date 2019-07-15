Don't tell Uhuru what to do with his Cabinet, says Gachagua

Those advising President Uhuru Kenyatta to reshuffle the Cabinet are being reckless because he is in charge of the government.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday said telling the President what to do is "being mischievous".

The President, he said, is in control as he has the majority in the National Assembly and the Senate. The opposition has also agreed to work with him, the MP added.

“You cannot tell the President to dissolve the Cabinet. Who are you? The President is the one who formed the Cabinet, and he will deal with his Cabinet the way he deems fit,” the MP said.

“For the record, the spokesperson for the President is Kanze Dena and there is no other known spokesperson.”

He spoke in Iria-ini ward in his constituency when he met at least 1,000 grassroots and opinion leaders to discuss development issues.

There have been calls for the President to reshuffle his cabinet following claims some CSs had plotted to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

“We have money from the national government, about Sh125 million, for water. We have come here to agree on priority projects with these people,” Gachagua said.