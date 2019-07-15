Close

CALLS FOR RESHUFFLE

Don't tell Uhuru what to do with his Cabinet, says Gachagua

In Summary

• Gachagua says telling the President what to do is 'being mischievous and reckless'.

• Says Uhuru formed the Cabinet and he will deal with it the way he deems fit.

by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
Central
15 July 2019 - 00:00
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua during a local leaders’ forum in his constituency on Saturday
MP OPPOSES MOVE: Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua during a local leaders’ forum in his constituency on Saturday
Image: EUTYCAS MUCHIRI

Those advising President Uhuru Kenyatta to reshuffle the Cabinet are being reckless because he is in charge of the government.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday said telling the President what to do is "being mischievous".

The President, he said, is in control as he has the majority in the National Assembly and the Senate. The opposition has also agreed to work with him, the MP added.

 
 

“You cannot tell the President to dissolve the Cabinet. Who are you? The President is the one who formed the Cabinet, and he will deal with his Cabinet the way he deems fit,” the MP said.

“For the record, the spokesperson for the President is Kanze Dena and there is no other known spokesperson.”

He spoke in Iria-ini ward in his constituency when he met at least 1,000 grassroots and opinion leaders to discuss development issues.

There have been calls for the President to reshuffle his cabinet following claims  some CSs had plotted to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

“We have money from the national government, about Sh125 million, for water. We have come here to agree on priority projects with these people,” Gachagua said.

Local leaders on Saturday
MISCHIEF? Local leaders on Saturday
Image: EUTYCAS MUCHIRI

He said the government has also given Sh60 million for gravelling feeder roads and Sh40 million for school infrastructure.

Gachagua also condemned some leaders whom he described as selfish and unkind to young people.

 
 

“We saw an incident two weeks ago in Nyeri where some youths, led by a legislator, chased away a Cabinet Secretary who had come to bring development,” he said.

“It’s something very shameful to the people of this county.”

He said Nyeri and the Central region is not used to the politics of disruptions, demonstrations and fighting.

More:

Nyeri leaders differ over Mungiki re-emergence claims

Nyeri town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu says a narrative is being fashioned to stem those criticising premature 2022 campaigns.
Counties
1 week ago

Nyeri to host first global scouts assembly

Scouting founder and his wife are buried in Nyeri town.
Counties
4 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
Central
15 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Our coalition will shake Kenya, says Governor Mutua
    1d ago Eastern

  2. 10 women arrested shooting pornographic film, dildos ...
    2d ago Coast

  3. Mashujaa Day moves to Mama Ngina Waterfront Park
    2d ago Coast

  4. NGO employee charged with stealing Sh17 million
    3d ago Nairobi

  5. Supermarkets closed over plastic bags
    1d ago Central

Latest Videos