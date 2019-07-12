Close

Othaya boda boda riders to undergo safety training

MP Mugambi says training will help reduce road accidents and end run-ins with police

In Summary
  • MP says sub-sector employs many youths, should be streamlined for efficiency
  • Mugambi says young women will be trained in hair dressing for self-employment 
by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
Central
12 July 2019 - 00:00
Othaya MP Gichuki Mugambi distributes reflector jackets when he launched the training of boda boda riders on Monday, July 8
More than 600 boda boda riders from Othaya, Nyeri county, will be trained on road safety and traffic rules.

They will also be given riding licences.

Area MP Gichuki Mugambi said this will help reduce road accidents and ensure riders do not need to run away from police officers for lack of licences.

 
 

The training, funded by the National Government ConstituencyDevelopment Fund, is expected to take a month.

The MP said the sub-sector employs thousands of youths and needs to be streamlined through training of riders so that they can perform their duties efficiently.

“There have been a lot of accidents in the constituency and the best way to address this challenge is by training them on roads safety and traffic rules,” the MP said.

 The riders were also given reflector jackets during the event.

Mugambi said a number of young women will be trained in hair dressing to enable them start income generating projects fore self-reliance.

He said his office is in discussion with polytechnics on the training.

Chinga ward boda boda chairman Samuel Waweru hailed the programme, saying the riders have been in constant conflict with law enforcers for lack of licenses.

“The riders always find themselves on the wrong side of the law for lack of licenses and I now hope the conflict will be over,” he said.

Hassan Anwar from Rocky Driving School said the riders will be taught on road safety.

