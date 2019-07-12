Othaya boda boda riders to undergo safety training

More than 600 boda boda riders from Othaya, Nyeri county, will be trained on road safety and traffic rules.

They will also be given riding licences.

Area MP Gichuki Mugambi said this will help reduce road accidents and ensure riders do not need to run away from police officers for lack of licences.

The training, funded by the National Government ConstituencyDevelopment Fund, is expected to take a month.

The MP said the sub-sector employs thousands of youths and needs to be streamlined through training of riders so that they can perform their duties efficiently.