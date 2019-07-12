Nyandarua MCAs want funds allocated to autism

The Nyandarua county assembly on Thursday passed a motion on autism awareness.

Deputy majority leader and Kiriita MCA Justus Gaita moved the motion.

He said the developmental disorder, which varies in severity, is characterised by difficulty in social interaction and communication and restricted or repetitive patterns of thought and behaviour.

“I urge the county government to allocate funds for autism awareness campaign," he said.

Nominated MCA Wanjiku Muhoho said the motion is of great importance and it will not only help create awareness on autism but will also promote inclusivity.

Muhoho said there are no facilities to cater for children living with autism in Nyandarua county.

“Special attention should be given to autism since many children have dropped out of school because of the disorder. There is need to construct classrooms to accommodate autistic learners and a dark room to take the kids to cool down when anxiety kicks in,” she said.

Deputy speaker Zachary Njeru said persons who require special care rarely have people to fight for their rights. He said it would be prudent to have at least one autism facility in each subcounty, if not each ward.

Githioro MCA Sambigi Mukuria said the responsibility of parents of children living with autism is full time. He said facilities to help children with autism will ease the burden on parents.

“It is the duty of the county government to give these children relief,” Mukuria said.

Karau MCA Ken Mukira said some parents live in denial and end up hiding their autistic children instead of seeking help.

He said money should be allocated for the construction of ECDE classes for autistic children and the employment of trained personnel.

Njabini Kiburu MCA Kiiru Gachomba said, “With or without autism, education is a right. The way to counter this challenge is the allocation of more funds to ensure the parents are unburdened. Trained personnel should be hired to take care of children living with autism.”