Close

HEALTHCARE BOOST

German medics to perform free surgeries to over 400 in Murang'a

Team of 18 doctors from Germany have been conducting the free surgical camp every years for the last three years.

In Summary

• The team of specialists pitched tent at the hospital on July 7 and is expected to conclude the free surgical camp on Friday.

• Hospital's medical superintendent Stephen Ngige said the team has for the last three years conducted the exercise every September.

by ALICE WAITHERA Correspondent, Murang'a
Central
11 July 2019 - 05:00
Maragua Level 4 medical superintendent Stephen Ngige, Governor Mwangi wa Iria and German specialists at the hospital
Maragua Level 4 medical superintendent Stephen Ngige, Governor Mwangi wa Iria and German specialists at the hospital
Image: /Alice Waithera
Maragua Level 4 medical superintendent Stephen Ngige and Governor Mwangi wa Iria
FREE SERVICES: Maragua Level 4 medical superintendent Stephen Ngige and Governor Mwangi wa Iria
Image: Alice Waithera
Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria with residents at Maragua Level 4 Hospital
MEDICAL CAMP: Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria with residents at Maragua Level 4 Hospital
Image: Alice Waithera

More than 200 patients have received free bloodless surgery from a team of 18 German doctors at Maragua Level 4 hospital in Murang'a.

The surgeries are to remove minor tumours from patients. About 400 people will be operated on before the medical camp's closure.

The team of specialists pitched tent at the hospital on July 7 and is expected to conclude the free surgical camp on Friday.

Hospital's medical superintendent Stephen Ngige said the team has for the last three years conducted the exercise every September.

This year, however, the team decided to conduct two camps with the next one expected in September. 

Ngige expressed concerns over an upsurge of patients with tumours in the county, many of which have turned out to be cancerous.

He praised the doctors for dedicating their time and making consistent efforts to help residents.

Governor Mwangi wa Iria, who visited the hospital on Tuesday, said many patients suffer in their homes because such treatment is mostly available in private hospitals, which are too expensive.

Wa Iria said his government will seek to deepen the partnership with German universities to make it possible for local medics to undergo training abroad.

 “We will see how we can enter into a memorandum of understanding with the country to leverage their expertise in the health sector,” the governor said.

In the long run, local doctors would be equipped to offer treatment using the same technology and the nurses empowered to support them better during surgery, Wa Iria said.

He said it was commendable that the doctors even sponsor the treatment of serious illnesses abroad and urged those with tumours to visit the hospital.

The governor said his administration has installed more than 10 theatres in health facilities across the country to improve access to quality healthcare.

Ithanga and Kangema hospitals are set to have surgical facilities installed, while Maragua hospital has two theatres.

Murang’a Level 5 hospital has an orthopaedic centre.  The governor said patients suffering from bone disorders do not have to travel to Kijabe Hospital for treatment.

He said this is all in a bid to support the government’s agenda on affordable health services.

edited by O. Owino

Expand Maragua Subcounty Hospital because there is enough land - officer

More wards need to be built at Maragua Subcounty Rural Hospital, officer in charge of medical services Dr Stephen Ngigi has said. Yesterday, he said ...
Counties
2 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ALICE WAITHERA Correspondent, Murang'a
Central
11 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. I've mobilised enough resources - Ruto
    2d ago Rift Valley

  2. Song and dance as first Enopogh road opened
    1d ago Rift Valley

  3. Governor Waiguru told to resign over health crisis
    2d ago Central

  4. Uhuru blasts Coast MPs opposed to KNSL revival
    1d ago Coast

  5. Kick hawkers out of Nyeri, administrator tells governor
    1d ago Central

Latest Videos