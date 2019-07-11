German medics to perform free surgeries to over 400 in Murang'a

More than 200 patients have received free bloodless surgery from a team of 18 German doctors at Maragua Level 4 hospital in Murang'a.

The surgeries are to remove minor tumours from patients. About 400 people will be operated on before the medical camp's closure.

The team of specialists pitched tent at the hospital on July 7 and is expected to conclude the free surgical camp on Friday.

Hospital's medical superintendent Stephen Ngige said the team has for the last three years conducted the exercise every September.

This year, however, the team decided to conduct two camps with the next one expected in September.

Ngige expressed concerns over an upsurge of patients with tumours in the county, many of which have turned out to be cancerous.

He praised the doctors for dedicating their time and making consistent efforts to help residents.

Governor Mwangi wa Iria, who visited the hospital on Tuesday, said many patients suffer in their homes because such treatment is mostly available in private hospitals, which are too expensive.

Wa Iria said his government will seek to deepen the partnership with German universities to make it possible for local medics to undergo training abroad.

“We will see how we can enter into a memorandum of understanding with the country to leverage their expertise in the health sector,” the governor said.

In the long run, local doctors would be equipped to offer treatment using the same technology and the nurses empowered to support them better during surgery, Wa Iria said.

He said it was commendable that the doctors even sponsor the treatment of serious illnesses abroad and urged those with tumours to visit the hospital.

The governor said his administration has installed more than 10 theatres in health facilities across the country to improve access to quality healthcare.

Ithanga and Kangema hospitals are set to have surgical facilities installed, while Maragua hospital has two theatres.

Murang’a Level 5 hospital has an orthopaedic centre. The governor said patients suffering from bone disorders do not have to travel to Kijabe Hospital for treatment.

He said this is all in a bid to support the government’s agenda on affordable health services.

edited by O. Owino