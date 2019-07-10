Murang'a trader's body found in shop with slit neck

A businesswoman was on Monday morning found dead in her shop at Kandundu in the outskirts of Murang’a town.

The body of Margaret Waithera was found lying in a pool of blood after unknown assailants slit her neck.

Neighbours said they heard a commotion behind her shop where she was living.

The door to the shop was open and there was no indication it was broken into, raising suspicion there was someone inside who fled after the incident.

The mess in the shop showed there was a struggle between the woman and the attacker with some locals claiming the assailant could have been known to Waithera.

Residents said the woman lived alone after she separated from her husband some years ago.

Peter Karobia said the mother of four was staying alone behind her shop after she walked away from her matrimonial home barely a kilometre away. He suspected the murder could have been occasioned by a love triangle.

“We need police to conduct investigations to expose individuals behind her death,” the resident said.

In their initial investigations, police said the assailant could have made away with an unknown amount of money going by records of sales books.

Murang’a East subcounty police commander Alexander Muasya said the matter was being investigated by Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

He added that a matatu operator who is believed to be her boyfriend was arrested to help in the investigations.

The neck of the woman, Muasya said, was slit with a sharp object and items in her shop scattered, indicating confrontation.

“Police will record statements from neighbours and her family as part of investigations to unravel those behind the incident."

The body was taken to Murang’a County Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

