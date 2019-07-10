Kick hawkers out of Nyeri, administrator tells governor

The Nyeri county government has been urged to evict hawkers from town streets for better response to fires and other disasters.

County commissioner David Kipkemei said roads in town must be opened up to facilitate movement in case of disaster and insecurity.

He said matters should not be taken lightly as they lead to deaths, injury or loss of property.

He spoke in Nyeri on Monday when receiving new fire engines purchased by the county government.

Kipkemei said there is heavy encroachment on roads, citing Gakere road in Nyeri town where people have been selling goods right at the centre of the road.

He said the encroachment can pose a great challenge in case of a disaster.

He termed the encroachment and the congestion along the roads a disaster in waiting and called on Governor Mutahi Kahiga to engage with leaders to address the problem.

He wondered why somebody should sell goods along the road, saying it disadvantages shop owners.

“They should not be given licenses and you should not even be collecting revenue from them. They should be removed from there,” he told the governor.

The commissioner said people should sell their items in markets constructed by the county government not the streets.

The county commissioner said he had consulted with area MCA over the matter and agreed that the people must be removed from the streets to open up the roads.

“This project is a serious project. You need a whole department to manage these machines and the issue of disasters,” he said.

“As the national government, we are going to give you support because disaster is purely security matter as it touches on life and property.”

Governor Kahiga said those with slots in the market should not sell on the roadside.

He said arrangements should be made so that those without slots can be allocated places in the new bus terminus coming up at Asian quarters.