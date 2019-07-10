Close

DISASTER MANAGEMENT

Kick hawkers out of Nyeri, administrator tells governor

County commissioner David Kipkemei says roads must be open to facilitate movement in case of disaster

In Summary
  • Kipkemei says congestion will make it impossible to respond to disasters
  • Urges traders to sell their wares in markets constructed for them by government
by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
Central
10 July 2019 - 00:00
Nyeri county commissioner David Kipkemei addresses Nyeri town residents on Monday, July 8, 2019
CONGESTION: Nyeri county commissioner David Kipkemei addresses Nyeri town residents on Monday, July 8, 2019
Image: EUTYCAS MUCHIRI

The Nyeri county government has been urged to evict hawkers from town streets for better response to fires and other disasters.

County commissioner David Kipkemei said roads in town must be opened up to facilitate movement in case of disaster and insecurity.

He said matters should not be taken lightly as they lead to deaths, injury or loss of property.

He spoke in Nyeri on Monday when receiving new fire engines purchased by the county government.

Kipkemei said there is heavy encroachment on roads, citing Gakere road in Nyeri town where people have been selling goods right at the centre of the road.

He said the encroachment can pose a great challenge in case of a disaster.

He termed the encroachment and the congestion along the roads a disaster in waiting and called on Governor Mutahi Kahiga to engage with leaders to address the problem.

He wondered why somebody should sell goods along the road, saying it disadvantages shop owners.

“They should not be given licenses and you should not even be collecting revenue from them. They should be removed from there,” he told the governor.

The commissioner said people should sell their items in markets constructed by the county government not the streets.

 

The county commissioner said he had consulted with area MCA over the matter and agreed that the people must be removed from the streets to open up the roads.

“This project is a serious project.  You need a whole department to manage these machines and the issue of disasters,” he said.

“As the national government, we are going to give you support because disaster is purely security matter as it touches on life and property.”

Governor Kahiga said those with slots in the market should not sell on the roadside.

He said arrangements should be made so that those without slots can be allocated places in the new bus terminus coming up at Asian quarters.

