Stay out of politics, CSs and PSs told

A group of Jubilee legislators has expressed concern over Cabinet Secretaries engaging in politics.

The MPs said the CSs have lured Principal Secretaries into politics as well, saying it was not their role.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa asked CSs to concentrate on the work they were assigned to by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

"At times you hear CSs and PSs engaging in politics and wonder if they have become politicians. They should choose either politics or they work they were assigned," Ichung'wa said.

The legislator urged the government officials to focus on helping President Kenyatta achieve his Big Four agenda and leave a legacy.

He spoke at Imani PCEA Church in Kinoo in his constituency during a funds drive in aid of the church.

He was accompanied by MPs John Kiarie (Dagoretti North), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete), Jude Njomo (Kiambu) and Nelson Koech (Belgut).

Wamcukuru asked civil servants engaging in politics to desist as they are violating the Constitution.

The Kabete legislator said time for politics is gone and urged church leaders to pray for the government to improve lives.

The legislators said MPs labelled team Tangatanga have dropped that name and want to be called team Maendeleo since they want to ensure the country achieves the development it deserves.

"There is nothing like team Tangatanga. We do not want to hear this term any longer," Wamacukuru said.

Koech urged residents to embrace coexistence among all communities, saying tribalism has dogged the country for many years and killed development.