Nyeri to build milk processing plant, Kahiga says

The Nyeri county government will build a new milk processing plant in two years.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga made the announcement after the national government procured equipment worth Sh150 million to modernize New KCC Kiganjo factory in Nyeri town.

Kahiga said the new factory alongside Mukurwe-ini Wakulima Dairy Limited will process all the milk from the county.

The move, he said, will earn farmers better returns and protect them from exploitation.

“I can’t understand why two companies buy our milk at Sh29 even during drought while our own Mukurwe-ini Dairy is buying the same milk at Sh40 per kilo from farmers,” he said.

The governor spoke in Nyeri during celebrations to mark 97th International Cooperative Day (Ushirika Day) on Saturday.

He also instructed the Agriculture CEC to buy six vehicles to improve mobility for artificial insemination service providers.

This, he said, will enable farmers improve their breeding stock and milk production.

He said the county government in collaboration with the national government has been able to issue 20 milk coolers to help farmers bulk their milk and preserve it as they look for better market.

Nyeri has 25 registered dairy cooperative societies.