End uncertainty over CBC, state told

Ahadi Kenya CEO Stanley Kamau says standoff between teachers unions and government will derail implementation

by ALICE WAITHERA Correspondent, Murang'a
Central
09 July 2019 - 00:00
Ahadi Kenya CEO Stanley Kamau with Karung'e Primary School pupils in the new library funded by his organisation
DONATION: Ahadi Kenya CEO Stanley Kamau with Karung'e Primary School pupils in the new library funded by his organisation
Image: ALICE WAITHERA

The government has been urged to resolve the confusion surround implementation of the new competence based curriculum.

Ahadi Kenya CEO Stanley Kamau said the standoff between teachers unions and the government will derail learning if it is not resolved as soon as possible.

The impasse, Kamau said, is confusing teachers and parents and the parties involved should speak in once voice.

 

Kamau spoke on Friday while commissioning a library funded by his organization at Karung’e Primary School in Mathioya.

“There are very many parents who do not know what learning materials to buy for their children because of the standoff,” Kamau said.

The anti-jigger crusader appealed to the government to fast track issuance of  books on the new curriculum, saying that some schools are yet to receive them.

The CBC received  Sh2.4 billion in the national budget for its roll out, with the funds expected to go towards the training of curriculum implementers and infrastructural development.

But Knut has vehemently rejected the new curriculum, accusing the government of failing to conduct sufficient consultations.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has reiterated that there is no turning back in implementation of the CBC.

