Waititu defends changes in finance docket

In Summary

• Finance chief officer Faith Njeri was moved to Trade and Tourism department while Samuel Nyanjui replaced her.

by GEORGE MUGO Correspondent
Central
05 July 2019 - 00:00
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Bibirioni MCA Jacque Nungari on Wednesday.
CHANGES: Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Bibirioni MCA Jacque Nungari on Wednesday.
Image: GEORGE MUGO

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has defended the changes in the Finance department, saying he transferred some officials to improve services.

The county boss said the department is faced with cases of delayed payments for various services and to contractors.

He spoke on Wednesday at Ngarariga village in Bibirioni ward, where he opened Ngarariga Dairy Cooperative Society.

 

"We have received cases of delayed payments of services, contractors receiving their money late and cases of corrupt deals. We did that so that we can improve services," Waititu said.

Finance chief officer Faith Njeri was moved to Trade and Tourism department while Samuel Nyanjui replaced her at the Finance docket on Tuesday.

However, Njeri tendered her resignation on Wednesday to county secretary Martin Njogu.

