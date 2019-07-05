Kirinyaga MCAs reject health executive nominee

The Kirinyaga county assembly on Wednesday rejected Health executive nominee Dr Timothy Theuri.

The Appointments and Privileges Committee chaired by speaker Bernard Kathangu said it found him unqualified.

Moving a motion to reject Theuri, majority leader Kamau Murango said the nominee had no experience working in any public hospital. He had, however, been a dentist in a private hospital for a short time.

"During the vetting, we found out he lacked experience and the post of a CEC would be a huge burden to him. That is why we decided to reject the name," he said.

Murango said the move does not indicate bad blood between the assembly and the executive since MCAs have a task to oversight. He said in the past, the assembly approved people who let down Kirinyaga residents because they failed to deliver.

The Health department does not have an executive or a chief officer. Immediate former chief officer John Mureithi was sacked on Monday after he wrote to striking health workers union calling for dialogue.

Former executive Dr Agnes Gachoki resigned in February. She said she could not continue working because her hands were tied, and she kept getting instructions "from above on what to do".

Murango told the executive to readvertise the position and present at least three names to the assembly for vetting.

Baragwi MCA David Mathenge said the assembly will only approve someone who understands Kirinyaga well and is ready to initiate dialogue with the striking health workers without fear of reprisal from Waiguru.

"I asked Dr Theuri whether he knew where Kabare Dispensary was, and he responded by saying he would find out once he was given the job," the ward rep said.

The move by the assembly points to a fallout between the executive and the assembly over the ongoing strike that has lasted more than a month. Residents have been seeking services from the neighbouring counties of Embu, Nyeri and Murang'a.

On Tuesday, MCAs accompanied workers union officials to Waiguru's office, but they were barred from entering the premises by armed police officers.