Judiciary not serious enough on graft cases, says former MP

Former Kiambu Woman Representative Annah Nyokabi has hit out at the Judiciary for what she termed "light handling of matters of theft from public coffers".

Speaking in Kangoya village in Kiambu town on Wednesday, Nyokabi said the Judiciary was using the fear of tribal politics and insecurity as a cover.

"We can see unfortunately the way the Judiciary has been dealing with issues. We have seen resources stolen from Kenyans. People who have been given the responsibility of heading institutions and organisations have taken their duties lightly, "Nyokabi said.

She said there are efforts by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the President to "slay the monster of corruption".

"We support the office of the DCI, the DPP and the President whom we have confidence in, in the fight against corruption," she said.

Nyokabi urged fellow politicians not to allow politics to take the centre stage at the expense of development. "As politicians, we need to stop this too much politicking and work towards the realisation of growth."

The former MP urged politicians to stop using politics to fight President Uhuru Kenyatta in the war against corruption. She is Uhuru's cousin.

"Institutions tasked with following up should do their work and if you are guilty you will defend yourself in court," Nyokabi said. "There is no vacuum in leadership in the country."

She told politicians to reduce the noise, saying it is scaring investors from the country.

"The country is in the right track and path and we are looking forward to the time when everybody in this country will have access to services because of the cleanup that will be done by the President."

