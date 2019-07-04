Only Uhuru can call party meeting, MP tells Ruto

A legislator has reminded Deputy President William Ruto and his allies that Jubilee leaders will attend a meeting only called by party leader Uhuru Kenyatta.

Limuru's Peter Mwathi was reacting to reports that Ruto had on Sunday asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to convene a Jubilee MPs meeting to discuss issues affecting the party.

DP allies have been complaining about the March 2018 handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga and the role of Opposition in government.

Mwathi, who spoke in Limuru town on Wednesday, urged the Deputy President to obey the President and concentrate on development issues, instead of politicking.

"The government is strong and doing well. The DP should concentrate on his work," he said.

The MP said the Jubilee promised people stadia, technical institutes, markets and other institutions included in the Big Four agenda which Uhuru is rushing to accomplish.

He told Ruto if he really wants to meet MPs, he should go ahead and call them but only those allied to his Tangatanga movement will attend.

"Others are busy lobbying for development for our regions and working for our constituencies," Mwathi said, adding, "We can only hear our party leader."

Edited by R.Wamochie