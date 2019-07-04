Kiambu county to spend more on recurrent than development in expenditures

Kiambu county has dwelt on recurrent expenditure as opposed to development with salaries taking the lion share in its Sh15.638 billion budget estimates.

A report tabled on the floor of the assembly by the budget and appropriation committee for the financial year 2019-2020 shows capital expenditure remained significantly lower than the recurrent expenditure and also has a lower absorption rate.

The chairperson Daniel Ngugi who is also the MCA of Kiuu Ward read the report. .

The committee noted that the county had allocated sSh6.5 billion of the budget though it was a decrease from last financial year of 2018-19 which stood at Sh7 billion.

The committee noted that the county treasury had not explained the measures the county government will take to reduce the high wage bill that consumes into the development budget.

The committee recommended on policy that the county executive freezes any further staff recruitment so as to keep the wage bill within the parameters provided by the public finance management act 2012

The county government proposed budget estimates comprises of Sh10,166,239,266 for recurrent expenditure and Sh5,472,560,734 for development.

To finance the budget the county treasury expects to receive sh 12,670 billion total grants from the national government and also collect Sh2,967 billion from its own revenue sources.