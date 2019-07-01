Rubbish Magoha's CRB idea, Uhuru told

Limuru MP Peter Mwathi has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to decline the Education cabinet secretary's proposal that would see parents whose children finish schools with fees arrears placed under Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Education CS George Magogha said many parents fail to clear fees arrears after their children finish school.

Traditionally, principals were forced to deny students KCSE results until they cleared the schools fees.

Parents say Magoha's proposal would punish parents with ongoing students in different schools.

A parent, Charles Chogi, said some parents might stop educating their children when they are listed under the CRB.

"Things have changed so much, people depend on small businesses and they are forced to borrow huge amounts of money and pay fees and are left repaying the loan before the term ends, to enable them borrow again the following term," he said.

The two spoke at Sacred Heart Mirithu Girls High School on Saturday during a funds drive to build a dormitory.

Mwathi handed over President Kenyatta's donations of Sh2 million, before handing over his Sh1.1million in the drive, which saw Sh7.7 million raised.

They were accompanied by Limuru assistant county commissioner Dolphine Wanzala, area director of education James Murage, and the school Principal Jane Kimemia among other guests.