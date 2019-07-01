Nyeri allocates Sh30 million to each ward

Nyeri county has allocated Sh30 million to each of the 30 wards in the county for development.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga said the fund will be operationalised through a new law.

Every MCA, in collaboration with his ward residents, will be required to prioritise projects to be implemented using the money for one year.

Governor Kahiga said this on Friday when he signed the Sh 7.7 billion 2019/20 budget in his office.

“We think it’s a unique way of working because we will be able to reach the people and be able to answer to their needs,” he said.

Speaker John Kaguchia said the initiative will help MCAs come up with projects that will help people in their wards.

Kaguchia said Sh55 million, which goes as a grant to youth polytechnics, will help equip young people with technical skills.

This, he said, will also help achieve one of the Jubilee government’s Big Four Agenda of manufacturing.

The other three are food security, affordable housing and Universal Health Coverage (UHC).