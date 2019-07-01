Murang'a MPs support Starehe MP Jaguar

Two Murang’a MPs have thrown their weight behind Starehe MP Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar, who is in police custody for allegedly making xenophobic remarks.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Maragua MP Mary Waithera have said Kanyi was not wrong to say that foreigners engaging in small businesses should leave.

Ndindi said many unlicensed foreigners engage in jobs that should be occupied by the local unemployed youths.

The MP said small businesses have shut down due to unfair competition from some foreigners, who sell their wares at a cheaper price.

“They come and set up a business beside your shop and because they have connections to manufacturers abroad, they are able to sell their goods at a significantly cheaper price, driving you out of business,” he said.

The MP noted that Njagua's remarks were not out of hate but concern that local youths continue to languish in unemployment while some outsiders are even roasting maize on the streets.

Ndindi noted the government should ensure foreigners set up businesses help to implement the Big Four agenda by establishing industries that will provide employment for youths.

The government should, however, not allow them to import goods that Kenyans can import themselves and unfairly compete with them.

“We love our neighbours but they also love themselves more that they love us,” the MP added, noting that anything that can be done by a Kenyan should be left to Kenyans.

Majority of the business people in Nairobi are from Murang’a, he said, adding that it is time to speak out, failure to which the foreigners will spread their businesses to the rural areas.

“We are not afraid to speak up. They can also arrest me if they want but I know I have a pile of CVs from youths seeking job opportunities,” he said.

Waithera echoed similar sentiments, noting that MPs will work together to ensure foreign investors concentrate on large scale businesses.

“We want them to come and invest locally by setting up industries to assist the government in creation of jobs but they should not be allowed to start roasting maize and selling cloths,” she said.

She said MPs are elected to represent and defend Kenyans and will do it to the end. She said some foreigners are even engaging in the boda boda business and unfairly compete with local youths.

“They purchase many motorcycles at fairer prices which enables them to charge cheaper fares,” Waithera said.

Jaguar was arrested after a video of him saying foreigners who have infiltrated Gikomba and Nyamakima markets, should be flushed out went viral.