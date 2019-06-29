Ruto's claim of assassination plot by secretaries from Mount Kenya dangerous

Amani National Congress (ANC ) leader Mr. Musalia Mudavadi and Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has today termed claims that there is plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto by section of cabinet secretaries from Mt Kenya region as dangerous and reckless.

According to the two leaders, the claim can ignite tribal violence and animosity between various ethnic groups and redefine 2007 tribal killing again which they warned should never reoccur again.

Speaking at St Thomas ACK cathedral in Kerugoya town Kirinyaga County during enrolment of new Kenya Anglican Men Association members, Mudavadi demanded thorough and comprehensive investigations on the matter warning that the claim is too serious should not be taken casually.

The leaders warned that the assignation claims can bring chaos in the country if not properly handled.

The two leaders insisted that police should investigate and tell Kenyans whether there is any plot to kill DP and if true individual behind the plot should be exposed.

However Mudavadi said that he feared the claim was sensational aimed at igniting political passion.

The ANC leader said that if police find there is no iota of evidence, the DP and other people spreading the alarming news should be arrested and made to face the full force of the law.

Ms. Karua on her part slammed the DP pointing that leaders should never issue reckless statements which can bring chaos in the country.

She insisted that elected leaders should be mindful to their languages and should always gauge their statements before issuing them to public warning that some statements can bring untold suffering to the nation.

The ANC and NARC-K leaders who spoke in front of PS interior Karanja Kibicho said that the matter should be taken serious by the government and truth be availed soonest possible.

However the two leaders cast aspersion to the assignation claim saying that the police should get to the bottom of the matter.

‘’I want to concur with Hon Martha Karua sentiments that its reckless and dangerous for any leader to publicly claim there is plot to assassinate him without giving evidence, police should investigate the matter and establish the truth and those behind alarming statement should be prosecuted," said Mudavadi.

At the same time the ANC leader has opposed move to revert Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) to a government parastatal.

According to Mudavadi, the plan to change the agency to authority was ill-advised and will kill the tea sector in the country.

He pointed that when he was agriculture minister together with other parliamentarians from tea growing area they managed to remove KTDA under the management of government through an act of parliament to an agency to give tea farmers more power in the management of their factories.

He also pointed that individuals without even one stem of tea are being licensed to process tea a move he revealed will give rise to tea poaching which has been the case in sugarcane belt in western Kenya killing factories.

The ANC leader accused unnamed powerful individuals in the government of plotting to revert back KTDA to the government so that they can be able to do business with farmers organization.

"Some individual want KTDA to be a parastatal so that they can start doing business with it like importing fertilizer I want to advise farmers to reject such a move and ensure the factories remain within their power," he affirmed.