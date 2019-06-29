Kiunjuri’s Nyeri meeting meant to launch water project turns chaotic

He arrived about three minutes after Kiunjuri read the riot act.

But the meeting turned chaotic when area MCA stood to speak where supporters of the two camps started exchanging blows while others shouted Muturi down.

The second time Kiunjuri stood warned he would be the only person to address the meeting if they continue misbehaving but they shouted him down claiming the area MP must address.

He had to retract the statement.

Muturi went ahead to say amid jeers that Mukami was behind the project and not Wambugu and continue to make other allegations including insulting the area MP making things even worse.

Wambugu stood and calmed the residents saying the meeting would continue with condition that no 2022 politics.

Wambugu invited Kiunjuri to speak and warned that the project was initiated by Uhuru Kenyatta’s government and no leader should take the credit.

“Whoever thinks he or she is the one, who donated the money, let them leave the meeting now. This is Uhuru’s project. As Nyeri people we shall not allow people to come here and disrespect Uhuru in our presence. That is unacceptable,” he said.