Kiambu residents to fence dam after body found

Residents of Bathi village in Kiambu want to fence off a dam to prevent people from drowning.

Francis Wainaina said last week on Wednesday residents found the decaying body of a man floating in Bathi dam.

“We were shocked. We started buying packed water for cooking, washing utensils and cleaning clothes. Some people vomited. This is really bad," he said.

Wainaina said they have formed a committee in the village to help in fundraising for a fence.

Water from the dam is used by locals as well as in Kimende, Nyambare, Limuru, Ndeiya, some parts of Kabete and Nairobi.

Residents said they have informed area MCA Nyutu Wamwere and Governor Ferdinand Waititu several times. The leaders promised to look into the matter, but nothing has happened.

Area police commander Ellen Wanjiku yesterday said resident could not identify the body that was found in the dam.

She said the body was taken to City Mortuary and nobody has come forward to identified it.

“The man did not have identification documents. His face is disfigured. The body seems to have stayed in the dam for long before was discovered,” Wanjiku said said.

The commander said the police suspect the body may have been swept into the dam from a nearby river which fills the dam from Kireita forest.

St John Ambulance official Robert Kimani said residents called them when they noticed the body of a man. "We rushed to the scene to see if could rescue him," he se said.

"The people who called us thought he was still alive. In fact, we were going for a rescue mission. We called the police when we realised that he was dead,” Kimani said.

