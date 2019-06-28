Grabbers invaded our land on Northern Bypass, say families

Twenty-one families have complained that land grabbers have invaded their 100 acres along the Northern Bypass.

The families said the grabbers are using fake title deeds.

The families, who have for decades differed on the proper manner to subdivide the land, have accused some government officials of colluding with the grabbers who have started erecting rental houses.

They say the land was given to them in 1972 by founding President Jomo Kenyatta as an exchange of their 100 acres in Njiru.

Gabriel Njoroge, whose family is a beneficiary, accused the Survey of Kenya, the Ministry of Lands and the Nairobi government officials of processing fake title deeds and fake plans.

Title deed No 13166 is registered under Njiru Farmers Company, with 21 people listed as beneficiaries on behalf of the families.

"A land search we conducted shows that the title deed is still a block of 100 acres and has no records of being subdivided. There are people claiming they were sold the land and have started building and once we ask them, police are sent to us to harass and intimidate us," Njoroge said.

"We have even gone to relevant offices but have not received any help yet construction is still going on.”

The beneficiaries, in a letter addressed to Lands CS Farida Karoney, want illegal issuance of title deeds stopped. The letter is dated last November through Waweru Kihara Advocates.

It stated that illegal subdivision of land had been carried out by unknown persons acting on behalf of the surveyor and wanted the process cancelled but the instructions were not adhered to.

The letter further indicated that a suspension was affected, which only means that illegal subdivision may resume at any time. The CS is yet to act on the matter.

In letters seen by the Star, the structures being erected on the land have no approvals as the deed plans have been rejected by the National Environmental Management Authority.

The National Construction Authority, which was also contacted by the beneficiaries, promised to act. The beneficiaries say nothing has been done four months down the line.

Dilapidated houses, open fields and thickets are the state of the land bordering the fast-growing Membley Estate in Ruiru and the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital, despite the property value having risen to more than Sh60 million per acre.

No developer is welcome and the owners cannot build permanent structures as they do not have documents to enable them to acquire approvals.

According to court rulings, the land was to be shared equally among the 21 families depending on the landscape to ensure no family was disadvantaged.

Out of the beneficiaries, 16 have died but their offsprings are representing them.

The beneficiaries now want government authorities to act upon their demand and protect their rights as landowners and take stern action against those that have invaded their land.

