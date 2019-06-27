Man gives NHIF seven days to apologise over fraudster’s claim

A Nyeri man has given NHIF seven days to withdraw claims that he is a fraudster or he takes legal action against the national health insurer.

John Macharia said NHIF published a notice on the dailies on May 23 saying he was a fraudster.

Through Karweru and Company advocates, Macharia demands that the insurer retracts the statement and issue an apology.

He wrote a letter to NHIF on June 21 and it was received by the agency's legal department on June 24.

Macharia also wants the NHIF to admit liability for damages which he said were yet to assessed and determined.

“Take notice that that unless we receive your admission of liability and confirmation or retraction within seven days, our firm instructions are to commence proceedings against you without further reference,” the letter to NHIF reads.

The letter was addressed to CEO Geoffrey Mwangi and the board of directors. Macharia said he plans to sue NHIF for defamation.

In its notice, NHIF accused three organisations of illegally collecting premiums from the public on its behalf. It stated that Muungano Mwema Enterprises also known as John Macharia Gichohi (Jomagi) had been operating in Karatina, Mukurwe-ini, Kieni and Othaya within Nyeri county.