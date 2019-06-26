Power transformer vandals cause heavy losses in Nyandarua town

Isaac Muranga, the Rurii Business Community Association chairman, told the Star that the business community has been hit hard by transformer vandalism. There are 500 traders in Rurii town who rely on electricity.

Muranga fears that people will start flocking hospitals with abdominal problems after consuming dirty water now that the borehole which supplies them with clean water is not operational. It serves over 1,000 people.

“In three days’ time, people will flock hospitals with abdominal problems after consuming dirty water."

Muranga, who operates a hotel, said he spends 20 jerricans of water a day. He is forced to buy clean water at Sh20 per jerrican.

He says incidents of theft and general insecurity are on the rise in Rurii. He points fingers at law enforcement agencies whom he accuses of laxity.

“We wonder how this could have happened (vandalism) in a town centre in the presence of armed police officers," he says.

Not Kenya Power property

Human rights activist and former Rurii MCA Wahome Kamoche called on the police to increase patrols to ensure lives and property are safe. He said Kenya Power should be investigated as only experienced people can vandalise transformers.

He said KP should computerise all transformers as this will make it easy to detect when the vandals strike and make it possible for them to be caught in action.

Nyandarua KP business manager Joseph Kariuki told the Star by phone on Monday it remained a mystery how a 315KVA transformer can be vandalised.

He absolved KP of blame, saying that a transformer becomes community property after it is installed and it is incumbent upon the beneficiary community, local leaders and administrators to ensure its safety.

“I think you need to question the administration, the politicians and leaders in general," he said.