Kiambu clerics tell leaders to stop early, divisive politics

A section of clerics in Kiambu county has called on politicians to stop raising political temperatures and instead focus on serving Kenyans.

The more than 100 clergymen from diverse denominations spoke in the sidelines of a meeting they had in Kilimambogo, Thika East. They accused the politicians of putting the country in a political mode at the expense of development.

They said they were fed up with the politicians who had ignored President Uhuru Kenyatta’s call for unity and hard work to bring development during his remaining three years before the 2022 general elections.

“It’s sad to see how our country is being ravaged by divisive politics. Our leaders, instead of focusing on developments, are keen on 2022 campaigns. We urge them to instead support the President in delivering development that is beneficial to the common mwananchi,” Bishop Francis Maina of Regeneration Evangelistic Church said.

Pastor Simon Mbatia of Chrisco Church in Maguguni said clerics have resolved not to allow politicians to use the church as their playfields to trade barbs and advance political intolerance.

“We have witnessed politicians clashing in the church. They are extending their dirty political games to the church. The church is the house of God and a holy place and we won’t allow politicians to turn it into their political battleground,” Mbatia said.

He said the church is fully behind Uhuru’s Big Four agenda to transform the country and improve the livelihoods of Kenyans. He called on politicians to shelve their political ambitions for a successive and smooth implementation of the agenda.

Bishop Martin Kahuhia said the political games being played by politicians in the country are ill-timed and intended to divide the country.

“Some selfish politicians are creating propaganda that’s causing tension in the country. We need peace and tolerance in the country. We plead with our leaders to go slow with their political activities,” the bishop said.

Area MP Patrick Wainaina said leaders should concentrate on working for the electorate. In 2022, voters will rate them according to the work they have done.

“It’s a pity that since the last election the country has been engulfed with politics in all corners. Kenyans are no longer interested in politics but want development projects that will improve their living standards. It’s high time leaders respected wananchi and focused on work instead of politics,” Wainaina said.

The MP, at the same time, urged the church to restore sanity in families by offering guidance as divisions and disputes in families are becoming grievous.

“Also mentor and offer good guidance to our youth who are getting lost in alcohol and drug abuse,” the MP said.

Edited by R.Wamochie