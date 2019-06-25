Close

DOUBLES PRODUCTION

Use new fertiliser for improved yields, Mwea farmers urged

Yara East Africa launches new certified fertiliser that boost rice quality and improves soil fertility

In Summary

• Country manager for global fertiliser firm, Yara East Africa, William Ngeno, said they have deployed agricultural extension officers to advising farmers on best  practices.

• Kirinyaga agriculture executive Jackeline Njogu said the extension officers will help smallholder farmers to improve their produce.

by TRIZZA KIMANI News Reporter
25 June 2019 - 00:00
Farmers follow proceedings in Mwea on Thursday, June 20, 2019 when Yara East Africa launched a new rice fertiliser in area
NEW DAWN: Farmers follow proceedings in Mwea on Thursday, June 20, 2019 when Yara East Africa launched a new rice fertiliser in area
Image: COURTESY

Mwea rice farmers have been advised to use certified fertiliser for improved production and ready market.

Country manager for global fertiliser firm, Yara East Africa, William Ngeno, said they have deployed agricultural extension officers to advising farmers on best  practices.

We have extension officers who offer value-added support to our customers on the importance of soil nutrition and good farming practices for quality production of food and cash crops,” Ngeno said.

He spoke on Thursday in Mwea, Kirinyaga county, during the launch of YaraMila Power, a nutrient-rich and balanced fertiliser that boosts rice production.

Kirinyaga agriculture executive Jackeline Njogu said the extension officers will help smallholder farmers to improve their produce.

“Farmers are producers of food and cash crops that account for 30 per cent of raw materials. We seek to ensure that our stakeholders know and embrace the benefits accrued from the good quality assurance practices,” Njogu said.

The government also plans to increase the number of agricultural extension workers to help increase food output by enabling farmers to adopt good cultivation practices.

Ngeno said the new fertiliser package will allow rice growers to increase their yields while maintaining the health of their soils since Yara is not acidifying. 

Several farmers participating in the workshop expressed their satisfaction with the results of Yara Fertilizers after visiting demonstration farms set on Block 8 at the scheme.

Samuel, a farmer from Mwea, said his rice yields have increased after adopting Yara fertiliser.

“We have been mixing several fertilisers and still the yield was not optimal but this package introduced by Yara has doubled my yields with an even lower cost. It couldn’t have come at a better time,” Samuel said.

Edited by Peter Obuya

