LINUS KAIKAI THREAT CASE

Court declines Pastor Ng'ang'a request to get back his phone

Prosecution says they intend to use the gadget as evidence against the televangelist

In Summary

• Police told Kiambu chief magistrate Patricia Gichohi the phone is part of the evidence to be used against pastor Ng'anga in a case where he's been charged with threatening to kill Citizen TVjournalist Linus Kaikai.

by STANLEY NJENGA Correspondent, Kiambu
Central
25 June 2019 - 00:00
Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Church in a Kiambu court
IN THE DOCK: Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Church in a Kiambu court
Image: STANLEY NJENGA

A court has declined a request by televangelist James Ng'ang'a to get back his phone which is being held by police.

Police told Kiambu chief magistrate Patricia Gichohi the phone is part of the evidence to be used against pastor Ng'anga in a case where he's been charged with threatening to kill Citizen TVjournalist Linus Kaikai.

Ng'ang'a had asked the court to order that his phone be returned to him.

Gichohi declined the application, saying the prosecution has a right to produce the phone as exhibit and therefore the phone cannot be returned to Ng'ang'a.

Pastor James Nganga in a Kiambu court
IN THE DOCK: Pastor James Nganga in a Kiambu court
Image: STANLEY NJENGA

The magistrate set the case for hearing n August 26 after the mention on July 26.

Ng'ang'a denied the charges and was released on Sh200,000 bail.

The city-based televangelist was arrested after Kaikai reported the matter to police. Kaikai is the director of strategy and innovation at Royal Media Services.

Edited by Peter Obuya

