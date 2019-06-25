Court declines Pastor Ng'ang'a request to get back his phone

A court has declined a request by televangelist James Ng'ang'a to get back his phone which is being held by police.

Police told Kiambu chief magistrate Patricia Gichohi the phone is part of the evidence to be used against pastor Ng'anga in a case where he's been charged with threatening to kill Citizen TVjournalist Linus Kaikai.

Ng'ang'a had asked the court to order that his phone be returned to him.

Gichohi declined the application, saying the prosecution has a right to produce the phone as exhibit and therefore the phone cannot be returned to Ng'ang'a.