Sh24m coolers to boost milk production at Mukurweini Dairy

Mukuruweini Wakulima Dairy Limited has received three milk coolers worth Sh24 from the national government.

The dairy collects 50,000 litres daily and there plans to increase the intake to 80,000 litres per day in a five-years strategic plan.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri presented the coolers during the dairy’s annual general meeting held at Kiriti Stadium in Mukurweini town, Nyeri on Friday.

The CS said the government is ready to give more milk coolers to farmers if they improve milk production and expand the dairy. Farmers will be deducted money to pay for the coolers when they deliver their milk.

The coolers are expected to enhance farmers’ earnings as they will be able to reduce losses.

Kiunjuri said chilling reduces bacteria multiplication in milk and by the time it is delivered for processing, it will be of better quality and the farmers will earn more.

Farmers will now be able to sell their evening milk as it can be preserved until it is collected for processing.