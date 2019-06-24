Sh24m coolers to boost milk production at Mukurweini Dairy

• Mukurweini Wakulima Dairy Limited has received three milk coolers worth Sh 24 million from the national government.
• Kiunjuri also distributed Hass avocado seedlings in Mukurwe-ini, Othaya and Tetu subcounties.
Mukuruweini Wakulima Dairy Limited has received three milk coolers worth Sh24 from the national government.
The dairy collects 50,000 litres daily and there plans to increase the intake to 80,000 litres per day in a five-years strategic plan.
Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri presented the coolers during the dairy’s annual general meeting held at Kiriti Stadium in Mukurweini town, Nyeri on Friday.
The CS said the government is ready to give more milk coolers to farmers if they improve milk production and expand the dairy. Farmers will be deducted money to pay for the coolers when they deliver their milk.
The coolers are expected to enhance farmers’ earnings as they will be able to reduce losses.
Kiunjuri said chilling reduces bacteria multiplication in milk and by the time it is delivered for processing, it will be of better quality and the farmers will earn more.
Farmers will now be able to sell their evening milk as it can be preserved until it is collected for processing.
"The coolers will reduce post-harvest losses and farmers can chill their milk and sell it at the appropriate time," Kiunjuri said.
He said the coolers will enable farmers sell their milk both in the morning and evening.
The dairy’s chairman Muhika Mutahi said every cooler has its components including a backup generator. He thanked the government for buying the coolers.
Kiunjuri also distributed Hass avocado seedlings in Mukurwe-ini, Othaya and Tetu subcounties.
He said the five seedlings given to each farmer are capable of earning them between Sh25,000 to Sh 50,000 yearly, depending on care.
At the same time, Kiunjuri said the government has allocated Sh3 billion in this year's budget for lending to coffee farmers at an interest of three per cent.
“This will shield farmers from oppression by some financial institutions which charge them 14 per cent interest rate," said the CS.
He said the government is setting up a committee to oversee the distribution of the money to farmers.
Kiunjuri said the government is looking for ways of lowering fertiliser prices to affordable levels for farmers to improve coffee production.