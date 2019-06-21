Quit if you can’t tow line, Kega tells Jubilee rebels

Elected Jubilee leaders who feel they no longer subscribe to the ideals of the party should quit and seek fresh mandate, Kieni MP Kanini Kega has said.

Kega said there was no way one could hold a Jubilee Party certificate but did not follow what the party stood for.

He said leaders should adhere to internal party discipline or leave.

“I believe we should start with Mt Kenya; make sure that we support our President because we have a job to do. It is not only the President who is answerable to the people. We were elected six of us in every constituency,” he said.

Speaking to the media in Nyeri on Thursday, the MP said people should not lay blame on the President yet each one has a responsibility.

Kega called on leaders to tone down on 2022 politics, saying they are politicking at the expense of development.

He said every party has regulations and urged the Jubilee leadership to convene a meeting to discipline errant members.

“It is not a matter of a meeting between the President and us. No. It is a meeting between the party and us and it is a matter of the party leadership reading the riot act to the rebels,” he said.

Kega said he stood by the President’s sentiments on Sunday, saying Uhuru was angry following frustrations by leaders from Mt Kenya region.