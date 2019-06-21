Kahiga launches construction of Sh600m transport terminus

A modern transport terminus is under construction in Nyeri town at Sh600 million.

The new terminus will be on the site previously used as a dumpsite.

Launching the project on Wednesday, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga said the facility will expand Nyeri town's CBD, reduce traffic and human congestion and create business opportunities.

The new dumpsite will be at the Asian quarter.

When complete, the terminus will have 240 matatu, bus, taxi and tuk tuk bays, 1,000 business stalls, 100 booking offices, 40 parking bays, 98 passengers waiting bays, five sanitation blocks, high capacity elevated water tanks and a modern solid waste chamber.

It will also have a police post, Kenya Power substation, garages and an open air market.

“We shall complete the project in two phases with the first phase accomplishing the bulk of the works,” Kahiga said.

Phase one will be complete within one year.

“I urge the contractors to take up the work immediately and ensure strict compliance with the BQs and the timelines. The relevant departments in charge of supervision must also up their game and ensure we get a modern transport terminus, a show case for our region,” he said.

Kahiga assured stakeholders the relocation will be done in an open manner in consultation with all concerned once the project is completed.

The project is funded by the World Bank through the Kenya Urban Support Programme and will take five years.

Nyeri speaker John Kaguchia said the terminus will be one of the county's flagship projects that will transform Nyeri.

“When we have such big projects, it is possible to have some people who take the opportunity to do shoddy work and do not care about residents’ welfare and we want to put them on notice,” he said.

The assembly, he said, will ensure that residents get value for money.