Close

WANTS POLICY CHANGE

Food imports hurt local farmers, Senator says

Country now relies on Uganda and Tanzania for potatoes, onions, tomatoes, fruits and maize.

In Summary

• Data from the Kenya National Bureau of statics showed that food imports into country were reached Sh100 billion in August last year.

• But the importation of such farm produce means local farmers are being edged out, pushing thousands of families to poverty, Maina said.

by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI TheStarKenya
Central
20 June 2019 - 00:00
Illegal sugar imports from Egypt being offloaded at police headquarters in Mombasa.
Illegal sugar imports from Egypt being offloaded at police headquarters in Mombasa.
Image: FILE

Increased importation of basic food stuff from neighbouring countries is harmful to local farmers, Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina has said. 

Maina said the country  now relies on Uganda and Tanzania for potatoes, onions, tomatoes, fruits and maize which are also grown by local farmers, pushing prices down.  

This means local farmers are being edged out, pushing thousands of families to poverty, Maina said.

Other imports come from  South Africa and Egypt, the legislator told the Star on phone.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of statics showed that food imports into country reached Sh100 billion in August last year. 

 Over-reliance on rain-fed agriculture has been blamed for rise in food imports. 

“The government should urgently come up with policies that will bring back agriculture sector to the level it was in the 1970s,” he said.

Maina said sugarcane, tea, coffee and dairy sectors are limping because of  government failure to prioritise policies aimed that preserving them.

“Today, the country is producing 15 per cent  of what it was producing in the 70s, the situation has reached alarming levels,” he said.

The legislator said public funds should be used to turn around the agriculture sector.

The senator said the Agriculture cabinet secretary should streamline the Kenya Tea Development Authority so that it can work well for tea farmers. 

“KTDA should even be abolished and a new body formed to address issues affecting farmers,” he said.

The senator said there has been blatant stealing from coffee farmers by cooperative societies and marketers who have been manipulating the industry.

The legislator said reports circulating on both social and traditional media of people uprooting tea bushes has shown how people feel oppressed by various systems.

He said if Kenya is to develop, then more emphasis must be put on boosting agriculture.

The legislator Kenya has a good climatic condition favourable for growing a variety of crops and expressed frustration that the country was importing staple food, eggs and fruits among others.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI TheStarKenya
Central
20 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Devil is innocent, Lamu magistrate tells criminals
    2d ago Coast

  2. Why Uhuru is furious with Mt Kenya leaders
    1d ago Central

  3. How one hospital in Nyali supports the UHC
    3d ago Coast

  4. Sex workers protest ‘inaction’ by cops as 3 women murdered
    2yr ago Coast

  5. Tension as farmers invade private land
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos