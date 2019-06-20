Delayed road works frustrate Ol Kalou upgrade

A plan to upgrade Ol Kalou has been frustrated by stalled tarmacking of roads.

The four kilometers roads project which began in 2016 undertaken by Don Woods Construction Company remains incomplete. It was expected to be ready in two years.

Nyandarua Lands, Housing and Urban Development executive Lawrence Mukundi told the Star on Wednesday the delay is a disservice to residents.

He said the county government is unable to proceed with the upgrade under the World Bank funded Kenya Urban Support Programme. The costs of the road project and beautification were not available.

Mukundi said the county government intends to complete putting cabro on pavements, street furniture and planting trees and flowers. The sewerage system will also be constructed to improve drainage and street lighting installed. Mukundi said none of that can be done until tarmacking of the roads is completed.

He said business people are suffering as a result of the delay. Mukundi said the contractor has dug ditches in the town, making it difficult for traders to access their shops. The ditches hold pools of stagnant water during the rainy season.

"I have checked round the town and I am not happy because there are sections where the drainage has collapsed. Traders do not want their businesses to be disrupted. I urge the contractor to speed up work," Mukundi said.

In November 2017, Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia expressed similar frustrations. He said the contract should be cancelled and the work given to another contractor who is ready to deliver.

In December the same year, Don Woods manager Chris Wamugunda said the project would be complete by June 2018, a year ago.