Why Uhuru is furious with Mt Kenya leaders

President Uhuru Kenyatta is angry with Mt Kenya leaders because they do not support his decisions, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has said.

"We have become the face of open defiance and rebellion against him, and the biggest obstacle to his decisions," Wambugu said.

"We all got elected because we associated ourselves with him. He came to the ground and campaigned for us."

Uhuru on Sunday castigated people engaging in 2022 succession campaigns and vowed to teach them a lesson. He was addressing the Akorino Annual Convention at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Wambugu said the President is disappointed and that is the reason why he always gets angry with Mt Kenya leaders when speaking about them or speaking to them.

He MP said elected leaders got material support from the President and in return promised to be his soldiers in Parliament, support him and his government.

Wambugu said instead, most of the elected leaders from the region were the first to undermine his fight against corruption, claiming it is political.

"We are also the ones viciously attacking the handshake between the President and ODM leader Raila. This is weird because I thought we fought Raila because he was against Uhuru. Now, Uhuru tells us the war is over but we are still fighting Raila."

Leaders from Mt Kenya region have refused to heed President Uhuru's call to desist from premature 2022 campaigns.

"On this issue, just like the handshake, most of my colleagues are in open defiance and rebellion to Uhuru" Wambugu said.

"Most Mt Kenya MPs behave as if they know Deputy President William Ruto more than Uhuru, despite Uhuru introducing the DP to the leaders," he said.

Wambugu said MPs are behaving as if they can get into a successful political alliance with Ruto and sell him in the region with or without Uhuru's support.

Former Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe said the leaders added insult to injury when they breached protocol by arriving at the venue of Sunday prayers after the President.

He said the President had gone to the function to pray only for the Tangatanga squad to follow him and engage in campaigns.

"Like any other human being, he was right to get angry because the group dared him," said Kagwe, adding that the President’s anger is justified.

“The team showed lack of respect by storming into the religious meeting after spending part of the day campaigning against his plans."

But former Nyeri Deputy Mayor George Miatu, who is allied to the Tangatanga team, said Uhuru was unfair because he rebuked Tangatanga and spared Kieleweke.

Maitu said he was shocked by Uhuru’s statement since both Jubilee factions Tangatanga and Kieleweke are engaging in early campaigns.

The politician said Uhuru is to blame for the politicking since he remained silent instead of giving political direction.

Miatu said although the handshake brought peace, it sparked suspicion among members of his party leading to divisions. He said they do not know what the Uhuru and Raila agreed on.

Miatu said Uhuru's declaration that he and Ruto would lead the country for 10 years made the DP popular in Mt Kenya. He said it would be difficult to undo that.

"Uhuru should meet the DP, dialogue with him and iron out their issues and start supporting each other instead of blasting Ruto in public,” he said.

