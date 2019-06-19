Two arrested over cook's murder in Kinale

Police in Kiambu have arrested two men over the murder of a 16-year-old hotel cook.

Benson Kibibia, who completed Standard 8 at Muthaini Primary School last year, was attacked on Sunday night.

His mother Alice Wangui said since she was unable to take him to Form 1, he secured a job at a local hotel at Ha Edward trading centre in Kinale ward.

Wangui said she was called on Sunday night that her son had been hit and rushed to Naivasha Hospital.

"We noticed my son was bleeding blood and there was a whitish substance on his body. We slept on the corridor at the hospital as doctors struggled to save his life. He passed away on Monday morning," she said.

Residents claimed he he had gone to collect utensils in a bar where he found people fighting. He was beaten, they say.

They held peaceful protests and urged the government to beef up security. They said people are being robbed and beaten up.

"We would want the police to beef up security and investigate cases such as murder, mugging, theft, house breaking and stealing since they are on the increase," he said.

Deputy sub county police commander Musa Omari said Kibibia sustained injuries on his head.

"He had injuries that had been inflicted with a blunt object. He was rushed to the hospital but he passed away," Omari said.

He said two suspects had been arrested and police are investigating the motive of the murder.

"As of now, we do not know the motive of the murder. Witnesses are recording statements, so that we can establish the motive and help us arraign the suspects in court" he said.