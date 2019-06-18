Why I cried during Embrace meeting - Sabina

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has said she was overwhelmed by the show of support and praises from fellow women leaders who attended a public function in Kenol last Friday.

Chege dismissed as "rumours and misinformation" claims that she was booed by residents prompting her to cry.

On Saturday during a free medical camp at Kahatia Primary School organized by the MP’s foundation and partners, the Woman Rep said the Friday function had been organised to give cheques and equipment to women's groups and was not a political rally.

Women leaders from across the political divide attended the occasion and vowed to support President Uhuru Kenyatta in his efforts to unite Kenyans.

Led by Kirinyaga Governor Anna Waiguru and Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, the women leaders praised Chege for her work in Parliament and for the people of Murang’a.

Chege clarified that the huge support from leaders left her shedding tears of joy and dismissed those who tried to paint a wrong picture of the occasion which she said was very successful.

“Some individuals are peddling wrong information that I was booed so as to earn political mileage but the truth is that there was no heckling apart from a few individuals who were sent to try to shout during the occasion, a plan which failed,” Chege said.

“The President has done a lot for this region but some people are spreading cheap politics that Mt Kenya region has been neglected in terms of development. I will continue supporting the government led by His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta,” she added.

Chege lauded the handshake between the President and ODM leader Raila Odinga, saying the coming together of the two leaders had brought peace and tranquility in the country.

“After elections, we were unable to do business in Parliament but now we are interacting well with leaders from the Opposition. But it’s unfortunate that some leaders are against the handshake,” Chege said.

During the occasion at Kenol, the legislator said Sh24 million was distributed to women and equipment worth Sh36 million was given to Murang’a medical facilities.

“It’s very unfortunate for some people not to see the support local residents got through the National Government Affirmative Action Fund in terms of money and equipment. Instead they capitalize on cheap politics. I will stand firm and continue working for the people of Murang’a,” Chege said.

During the medical camp, more than 1, 000 residents got free services with Chege urging locals to seek treatment in hospital early instead of getting drugs from chemists.

Some of the patients in need of intensive care were referred to Murang’a County Referral Hospital.