Women leaders tell off counterparts backing Embrace Movement

Bomet Woman Representative Joyce Korir and her Kirinyaga counterpart Wangui Ngirici have dismissed the Embrace Movement.

The movement consists women leaders opposing Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

The duo spoke in Karira, Kirinyaga.

Korir said in 2022 Kenyans will vote for leaders based on their development record and DP Ruto is one such leader.

"In 2022, Kenyans will vote in leaders according to their development record and not sweet stories or riddles," she said.

The women leaders said they will continue drumming up support for Ruto.

Ngirici said they are solidly behind Ruto since he stood with President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017.

The leaders spoke during a function where Ngirici, through her charity organisation Ngirici and Sons, donated water pipes to the Kiamugunda water project.