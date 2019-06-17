Close

SAY THEY WILL SUPPORT RUTO

Women leaders tell off counterparts backing Embrace Movement

In Summary

• The movement consists women leaders opposing Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid

by GEOFFREY KIBISU TheStarKenya
Central
17 June 2019 - 00:00
Bomet woman representative Joyce Korir, Governor Joyce Laboso and former MP Mary Wambui at a past event / KIPYEGON CHIRCHIR
Bomet woman representative Joyce Korir, Governor Joyce Laboso and former MP Mary Wambui at a past event / KIPYEGON CHIRCHIR

Bomet Woman Representative Joyce Korir and her Kirinyaga counterpart Wangui Ngirici have dismissed the Embrace Movement.

The movement consists women leaders opposing Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

The duo spoke in Karira, Kirinyaga.

 

Korir said in 2022 Kenyans will vote for leaders based on their development record and DP Ruto is one such leader.

"In 2022, Kenyans will vote in leaders according to their development record and not sweet stories or riddles," she said.

The women leaders said they will continue drumming up support for Ruto.

Ngirici said they are solidly behind Ruto since he stood with President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017.

The leaders spoke during a function where Ngirici, through her charity organisation Ngirici and Sons, donated water pipes to the Kiamugunda water project.

MORE:

Ex-senator to launch Patanisha Mashinani to seal political divides

Handshake is meant to cool political temperatures and unite Kenyans.
Counties
5 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEOFFREY KIBISU TheStarKenya
Central
17 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. [VIDEO] MP Wanjala almost fights Namwamba's PA at burial
    13h ago Western

  2. Boy hit by Ruto convoy car buried in Budalang'oi
    14h ago Western

  3. Wiper leaders defend Kalonzo from attacks over Kanu merger
    15h ago Eastern

  4. Butcher commits suicide over teen lover
    2d ago Rift Valley

  5. Twins' father demands explanation from hospital
    1mo ago Nyanza

Latest Videos