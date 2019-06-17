Senator faults elevation of best schools in Nyeri to national level

The government has been faulted for elevating some of the best schools in Nyeri to national level.

Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina said most schools that were recording good performances have been admitting children from other parts of the country after being elevated. The schools were elevated in 2011.

This has left students from the region to join schools that are not known to perform well, he said.

The senator said this is unfair to residents who built the schools through fundraisers.

“These schools were built by parents, and they are only admitting 15 per cent of learners from the area. I appeal to the Ministry of Education to re-look into this issue because this is not fair,” he said.

The schools, he said, should be admitting more children from Nyeri and a few others from other parts of the country.

Maina spoke at Bonaventure Kaheti Boys High School in Mukurwe-ini on Saturday during a funds drive presided over by DP William Ruto.

The senator said his effort to oppose the move by proposing that the area donates land so that the government could build national schools from scratch was unsuccessful.