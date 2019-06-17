Senator faults elevation of best schools in Nyeri to national level

• Senator says this is unfair to residents who built the schools through fundraisers
The government has been faulted for elevating some of the best schools in Nyeri to national level.
Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina said most schools that were recording good performances have been admitting children from other parts of the country after being elevated. The schools were elevated in 2011.
This has left students from the region to join schools that are not known to perform well, he said.
The senator said this is unfair to residents who built the schools through fundraisers.
“These schools were built by parents, and they are only admitting 15 per cent of learners from the area. I appeal to the Ministry of Education to re-look into this issue because this is not fair,” he said.
The schools, he said, should be admitting more children from Nyeri and a few others from other parts of the country.
Maina spoke at Bonaventure Kaheti Boys High School in Mukurwe-ini on Saturday during a funds drive presided over by DP William Ruto.
The senator said his effort to oppose the move by proposing that the area donates land so that the government could build national schools from scratch was unsuccessful.
“To me this is grabbing of schools by the government. I demanded that the schools be returned to residents who built them so that our children can learn there,” he said.
In general, he decried the plummeting standards of education and said there is need for leaders to dialogue with teachers to look for a solution.
On coffee, he urged the government to address issues affecting production. The county produces 15 per cent of what it used to produce in the 1970s.
He said the government has set aside funds to revive the sector but urged leaders to ensure the money does not end up in peoples' pockets.
On the requirement for boda boda riders to have insurance, Maina said the government should set aside funds from the budget to help them pay premiums.
Treasury CS Henry Rotich during his budget statement on Thursday proposed that riders and tuk-tuk operators have insurance cover for their passengers and pedestrians.
But Maina said some riders earn very little and cannot afford the insurance.
He said though he was supporting the budget it should not oppress low income earners.
“As your representative I cannot turn a blind eye when you are being oppressed,” he said.