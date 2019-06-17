Close

QUASHING COUNTY'S HOPE

Review directive on new projects, Nyeri speaker urges state

In Summary

• Kaguchia says if the directive is to be implemented, residents will have nothing to show from the Jubilee government.

by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
Central
17 June 2019 - 00:00
Nyeri county assembly speaker John Kaguchia
Image: EUTYCAS MUCHIRI

Nyeri assembly speaker John Kaguchia has urged the government to rethink its directive to stop all new projects and have the old ones completed first.

He said the directive by Treasury CS Henry Rotich will not go well with Mukurwe-ini constituents whose only hope is on new projects.

Kaguchia said nothing much is going on in the constituency in terms other than a 35km road out of the more than 100km residents hoped would be tarmacked.

 

He said if the directive is to be implemented, residents will have nothing to show from the Jubilee government.

Kaguchia spoke at Bonaventure Kaheti Boys High School in Mukurwe-ini on Saturday.

“I call on the Deputy President, the President and the Treasury to reconsider the move to stop all new projects because Nyeri county and Mt Kenya region at large,  expected to benefit from new projects during the second term of President Uhuru Kenyatta,” he said.

Last year, Uhuru directed that all government officers stop initiation of new projects until ongoing ones and those that have stalled are completed.

This directive was meant to save public resources.

The CS later issued a circular, saying that the order was affecting both levels of government.

“The CS said this again during the reading of budget on Thursday,” Kaguchia said.

