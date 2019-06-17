End health crisis in Kirinyaga, Karua tells leaders

Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has lashed out at Kirinyaga leaders over the crisis in the health sector.

She accused the politicians of doing nothing to resolve the problem.

Karua said services have been disrupted in all hospitals but leaders are silent and don’t care about the welfare of residents.

She spoke at Kiamwathi Anglican Church in Gichugu constituency during the funeral service of Wanjiku Kaara.

More than 1,000 workers have accused Governor Anne Waiguru of failing to meet their demands. For nearly three weeks, residents have been suffering because of lack of health services.

Karua said Kirinyaga people have been forced to look for medical services in the neighbouring counties, a move she said is big blow to the critically sick who cannot travel long distances in search of health services.

Some patients seek services at the neighbouring Embu, Murang'a and Nyeri counties.

She said it is unfortunate that the governor has not attempted to reach out to the striking health workers for dialogue to end the standoff.

"It’s very disturbing to see that our governor has adamantly refused to meet the striking health workers' representatives and iron out their problems. It’s very unfortunate we have very insensitive leaders in positions of leadership,"Karua said.

But speaking in another function, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici warned that she will go to court next week to compel the governor to meet the striking health workers and call off the strike.

She said the situation has continued to deteriorate and private and mission hospitals in the county are overcrowded.

The county government has started recruiting new health workers on a two-month-contract after advertising the positions of the striking employees.

The workers complained of the pathetic state of Kerugoya Hospital and other health facilities in the region.

They complained that four of their colleagues had contracted Hepatitis B and diarrhoea for working in unhygienic conditions.

The workers are also demanding promotion. They also want four doctors who are pursuing masters degrees be paid their 10-month salary arrears.

They also want all 346 casual workers who were sacked in a bid to cut the ballooning wage bill reinstated unconditionally.