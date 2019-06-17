2,100 kids in Murang'a are not immunised, says CS Kariuki

• CS Kariuki says this amounts to 78 per cent of all one-year-old children, which is below the national target of 80 per cent.
• The children risk contracting preventable diseases
• The national government has increased the number of facilities offering vaccinations from 63 to 94 per cent in one year
More than 2,100 one-year-old children in Murang'a county have not been vaccinated, exposing them to deadly diseases.
Health CS Sicily Kariuki said this amounts to 78 per cent of all children below the national target of 80 per cent.
She said the county risks experiencing outbreaks of preventable diseases if the situation is not rectified.
In a speech read by the head of Medical Services and Preventive and Promotive Services Pacifica Onyancha during an Embrace Kenya rally in Kimorori on Friday, the CS said there is need to come up with measures to improve immunisation coverage.
The national government, Kariuki said, has made significant investments to transform primary healthcare, which is key to the achievement of universal health coverage.
“Immunisation remains a key pillar in primary healthcare and defines how strong our healthcare system is,” she said.
The CS urged county governments to ensure no fees are charged on immunisation services in public, private and faith-based facilities supported by the government.
“We will continue to ensure procurement and distribution of all child vaccines to regional depots is regularly done,” she said.
Kariuki said the government has increased the number of health facilities offering immunisation services from 63 to 94 per cent in the county in one year by providing 69 vaccine refrigerators.
More vaccine refrigerators procured at Sh37 million will be installed in Kigumo Kinyona, Kagumo-ini and Wahundura dispensaries, Mitumbiri and Maragua ridge health centres, and Muriranjas and Kirwara hospitals.
The facilities also received a motorbike and a specialised medical engineering kit to facilitate outreach and maintenance of the equipment.
“I want to reiterate the government’s commitment to improve healthcare and I request Kenyans to join in championing for initiatives that will ensure all children access lifesaving vaccines,” she said.
Murang’a Heath executive Joseph Mbai raised concerns over rising cases of teenage pregnancies in the county.
He said more than 6,000 underage girls got pregnant last year. Mbai urged political leaders to reject the lowering of consensual age.
He said 16-year olds are children that should be protected and educated to blossom into good adults.
“I'm shocked by people. If they cannot harvest immature maize cobs in their farms, why destroy the lives of young girls?” the CEC asked.
Mbai urged women to mentor girls and take care of them.
“Parents with expectant underage daughters should report to the police for action. We will jail these men because what they are doing is defilement,” Mbai said.