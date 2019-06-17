2,100 kids in Murang'a are not immunised, says CS Kariuki

More than 2,100 one-year-old children in Murang'a county have not been vaccinated, exposing them to deadly diseases.

Health CS Sicily Kariuki said this amounts to 78 per cent of all children below the national target of 80 per cent.

She said the county risks experiencing outbreaks of preventable diseases if the situation is not rectified.

In a speech read by the head of Medical Services and Preventive and Promotive Services Pacifica Onyancha during an Embrace Kenya rally in Kimorori on Friday, the CS said there is need to come up with measures to improve immunisation coverage.

The national government, Kariuki said, has made significant investments to transform primary healthcare, which is key to the achievement of universal health coverage.

“Immunisation remains a key pillar in primary healthcare and defines how strong our healthcare system is,” she said.

The CS urged county governments to ensure no fees are charged on immunisation services in public, private and faith-based facilities supported by the government.

“We will continue to ensure procurement and distribution of all child vaccines to regional depots is regularly done,” she said.

Kariuki said the government has increased the number of health facilities offering immunisation services from 63 to 94 per cent in the county in one year by providing 69 vaccine refrigerators.