Security guard who built village road is gifted a cow

A security guard who dug a communal road all by himself in Murang’a has received a dairy cow from ABC bank.

Nicholas Muchami, 45, on Tuesday received the cow, complete with feeds to last six months and an insurance cover.

The bank’s general manager, Phillip Wambua, said the institution has been training Muchami on entrepreneurship to help him grow financially.

“We plan to keep supporting him and after the animal feed is depleted, we will supply him with more,” he said.

Wambua urged the county government to complement Muchami’s efforts by upgrading the road with murram, since it is on a hill and is muddy.

Muchami, a watchman at Kaganda Primary School, shot into the limelight in March this year after he single-handedly dug a road in his Kaganda village.

He said the road that winds up a hill was a footpath that was in poor condition.

Muchami said he woke up one day and decided to expand the 1.5km foot path to make it easy for residents to access the nearby Kaganda shopping centre.

“I felt I had the strength to make the road better for the elderly and children who use it everyday,” he said. Muchami said he wants the road to be named after him.

The footpath cuts the distance to the shopping centre by two kilometres.

Muchami said while working on the footpath that took him 14 days to complete, neighbours thought he had lost his mind and did not assist him.

But when it was completed, many realised that he had done them a great service and praised him.

Muchami lives alone because poverty made it hard for him to marry and settle down. Women shunned him, he said, but with his changing fortunes, he has received several admirers.

Muchami has since attracted a lot of attention after his story was shared on social media, with many streaming into his home with gifts.

The first cow he owned was donated by social media users. It produces eight litres of milk a day, which he sells locally.