Kiambu senator launches computer courses for youths

Kiambu senator Kimani Wamatangi has embarked on offering youths free training in ICT to empower them.

Through Wamatangi Foundation, the senator has launched 18 youth colleges across the county as a way of giving back to the community and making sure youths have something to live for.

“Irrespective of your tribe, political affiliation, the Wamatangi Foundation seeks to empower all the youth living across the 12 subcounties in Kiambu county through the Kiambu Youth Training Colleges initiated in partnership with churches,” said wamatangi.

He spoke at St Peters Kiamwangi in Gatundu South on Wednesday where he launched a youth college.