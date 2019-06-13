Kiambu senator launches computer courses for youths

• Wamatangi Foundation is offering training opportunities to enable youths get jobs or start business.
Kiambu senator Kimani Wamatangi has embarked on offering youths free training in ICT to empower them.
Through Wamatangi Foundation, the senator has launched 18 youth colleges across the county as a way of giving back to the community and making sure youths have something to live for.
“Irrespective of your tribe, political affiliation, the Wamatangi Foundation seeks to empower all the youth living across the 12 subcounties in Kiambu county through the Kiambu Youth Training Colleges initiated in partnership with churches,” said wamatangi.
He spoke at St Peters Kiamwangi in Gatundu South on Wednesday where he launched a youth college.
He said training in basic computers will provide essential job related skills and empower disadvantaged youths. The youths will be qualified and become productive in their communities, the senator said.
“Use of technology started way back and every passing day new gadgets are developed as the existing ones are improved. We must keep pace with the developments in the technology world and use them to better our lives, but watch so as not to allow the same gadgets to take over our lives and replace human relationships,” he said.
Benson Njau, a Kiambu resident, praised the senator's efforts to help youths.
Stella Muthoni, a beneficiary of the programme in Banana, Kiambaa constituency, said the training she has undergone will help her secure a job.
Wamatangi during his re-election campaign in 2017 promised to push for empowerment of youth, women and persons with disability.
“Through my foundation, I have put more focus to reach out to as many youths and women as possible by investing in them through empowerment programmes including agriculture, computer literacy, driving and other technical skills,” Wamatangi said.