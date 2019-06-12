Njabini town public toilet a disaster in waiting

The public toilet at Njabini Bus Park in Njabini town, Kinangop, is a disaster waiting to happen.

The only public toilet in the town has been neglected for a long time and has developed deep cracks on the floor and the walls. The roof is rusty and torn.

MCA Kiuru Gachomba on Tuesday said the toilet was built in 2011.

Approximately 500 vehicles access the Njabini Bus Park daily.

Resident Chege Kahuni said the facility serves 250-300 people.

Traders and residents in the town have expressed concern that the toilet may cave in if nothing is done, leading to loss of life. They have urged the Nyandarua government, through the public health department, to act with speed to avert a catastrophe.

“The situation is so bad that people are forced to go to the toilet with a whistle in case disaster strikes, so they can alert those nearby to come to their rescue," John Kimama said on Monday.