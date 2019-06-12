Close

CRACKED FLOOR, LEAKING ROOF

Njabini town public toilet a disaster in waiting

It has developed deep cracks on the floor, walls and the roof is rusty and torn.

In Summary

• It is the only public toilet in a bus park accessed by 500 vehicles daily.

by NDICHU WAINAINA Correspondent, Nyandarua
Central
12 June 2019 - 00:00
The cracked walls and floors of Njabini bus park public toilet
POOR STATE: The cracked walls and floors of Njabini bus park public toilet
Image: Ndichu Wainaina

The public toilet at Njabini Bus Park in Njabini town, Kinangop, is a disaster waiting to happen.

The only public toilet in the town has been neglected for a long time and has developed deep cracks on the floor and the walls. The roof is rusty and torn.

MCA Kiuru Gachomba on Tuesday said the toilet was built in 2011.

 

Approximately 500 vehicles access the Njabini Bus Park daily.

Resident Chege Kahuni said the facility serves 250-300 people.

Traders and residents in the town have expressed concern that the toilet may cave in if nothing is done, leading to loss of life. They have urged the Nyandarua government, through the public health department, to act with speed to avert a catastrophe.

“The situation is so bad that people are forced to go to the toilet with a whistle in case disaster strikes, so they can alert those nearby to come to their rescue," John Kimama said on Monday.

The torn roof of the Njabini bus park public toilet
DILAPIDATED: The torn roof of the Njabini bus park public toilet
Image: /Ndichu Wainaina

He said residents pay tax and the county government has a duty to ensure a safe and clean operating environment.

Faith Wairimu said the toilet is scary because of the cracked floors and walls.

With the ongoing rain, she said, it could sink with people inside.

 

“It is a risk to us and our children, yet we have to use it," she said.

Paul Gitau said, “Disaster is looming and I don’t know who will stop it.”

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by NDICHU WAINAINA Correspondent, Nyandarua
Central
12 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Magistrate refuses to handle Sang case over relationship
    15h ago Rift Valley

  2. Man stones mother to death after 'asking too many questions'
    1d ago Central

  3. Governor Sang charged, released on Sh500,000 bail
    10h ago Rift Valley

  4. Ojienda rushes to court to block Governor Sang arrest
    1d ago Rift Valley

  5. Central will support you as promised, leaders tell Ruto
    1d ago Central

Latest Videos