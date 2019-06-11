New Ruiru school to decongest Mwiki Primary

The government is set to launch the construction of a new school to decongest the packed Mwiki Primary School in Githurai 45, Ruiru.

MP Simon Ng’ang’a King’ara said the government will give Sh10 million to be factored in the 2019-20 budget to construct the school at Manguo.

The school has 3,700 pupils. Of this number, 1,500 will be transferred to the new school.

King'ara said the pledge was announced during last week’s tour by Deputy President William Ruto commissioned classes funded by NG-CDF.

“We are delighted that our pursuit to give our children a better learning environment to ensure every child in Ruiru constituency gets access to education is bearing fruit," he said.

"We are optimistic the new school earmarked to be constructed in the next financial year will be done swiftly for the sake of our children.”

During his visit, Ruto announced that the government will build five more classrooms at Mwiki Primary School.

The National Assembly Education committee blew the whistle over congestion at the school in April. The team, led by Chairman Zadoc Ogutu (Bomachoge Borabu MP), vowed to petition the government, through the Education ministry, to decongest the school.

“There are some schools getting up to Sh14 million while schools like this one which is among the most overcrowded schools in the country are getting meagre funds. We would want to get answers as to why this school is not receiving enough funds to put up the much-needed facilities,” Ogutu said.

Other members were Erick Njiru (Runyenjes), John Oroo (Bonchari), Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul), Catherine Wambilyanga (Bungoma woman representative) and Jerush Momanyi (Nyamira woman representative).

King'ara said the school has grappled with a shortage of infrastructure, including classrooms and sanitation facilities, despite its huge pupil population.

“Infrastructure shortage is still a major problem in most schools ... Mwiki Primary, being one of the schools, is in dire need of resources to end this challenge,” he said.

“The NG-CDF will chip in support to ensure the construction of the new school is swift and of quality standard. We are determined to improve the status of education.”

All public schools will also get land titles to keep way "notorious and greedy land grabbers", he said.

“We must protect all public spaces because we wouldn’t have gotten the new school if we had given land grabbers a field day. That’s why I've sponsored a bill in Parliament to compel the government to safeguard our public institutions by issuing them with the vital land ownership documents.”

