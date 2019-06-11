MP dismisses Kikuyu elders as political conmen with no mandate to guide community

But Gachagua accused the elders of turning their prayer meeting into "an arena of mudslinging and rumour-peddling, and purporting to give the people of Nyeri political direction".

“The true council of elders, and indeed I am a member ... is known and is doing a great job giving guidance on many sociocultural affairs of our people,” he said.

The lawmaker said true elders are focussed on cementing the community’s values based on Kikuyu customs and practices and "can never be busybodies".

He said the "genuine council" guides on the rites of passage and the transmission of traditional knowledge, fosters inclusivity within the Kikuyu nation and builds lasting ties with other Kenyans.

“So the farce that was stage-managed on Friday must be called for what it is; a pathetic caricature that failed even to elicit our amusement, let alone giving any direction on anything,” Gachagua said.

He claimed the team had visited Bondo early this year and "lied to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga" that they were speaking for the Kikuyu community.

“If this were not so fraudulent, it would be comic at best. But now it is becoming a nuisance and an embarrassment to those of us who know the value-system and tenets of 'Kiama kia Ma' (elders' council),” the MP posted.

He maintained that the elders cannot give direction as they are "impersonators".