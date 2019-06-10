Murkomen urges Magoha to consult more on new curriculum

More consultations should be done on the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum, Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

Murkomen said that the new curriculum should not be forced on stakeholders. According to him, the country needs a curriculum that addresses the challenges facing the youth.

The senator said learners take home piles of homework that require the input of parents, disadvantaging children whose parents are illiterate.

“How will these two groups of people become equal when they grow up? Even as a senator I find it very challenging and sometimes it feels like I am back in school.”

Murkomen said that public participation is a constitutional requirement before government policies are implemented. It cannot be overlooked.

He said it was important for Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to consult leaders, teachers and parents and agree on how the curriculum can be implemented to ensure that all learners benefit equally.

“We all agree that we must have a curriculum that is competency-based but we must also understand what competency-based education is and how it will be implemented.”