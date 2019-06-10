Join saccos to improve yourselves, matatu crews told

Matatu operators in Kiambu have been urged to join saccos so that they can derive the benefits of being members.

"People, especially those in business, should join already existing sacco's or form new ones. There are many benefits such as soft loans and sourcing funds from institutions that lend money," Lindena Sacco chairman Zacharia Gitau said.

He said instead of matatu crews "operating in darkness" they should be members of registered saccos to get funds for farming, entrepreneurship and businesses.

Gitau spoke on Saturday during the launch of Lindena Sacco. The sacco owns matatus that ply the Limuru-Ndeiya route.

Deputy President William Ruto was expected to the chief guest but he never showed up. He sent Bibirioni MCA Jacquie Nungari to represent him.

Nungari urged operators to focus on growing their saccos so that all members benefit and grow financially.

"Our wish as leaders is to support your activities until each and everyone of you grows financially in a way that your lives and those of your families have improved," she said.

Nungari was accompanied by her colleagues Gideon Gachara (Ndeiya) and Ngigi Karuga (Limuru East) as well as politician Kamau Livondo.

Livondo asked leaders not to engage in too much politics and neglect developing infrastructure in the area.