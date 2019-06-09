Respect Uhuru, stop early campaigns, Kikuyu elders tell Ruto

The Kikuyu Council of Elders has raised concern over the early 2022 campaigns which they said threaten the country political and social stability.

The council's secretary general Peter Munga, in a statement by the elders, urged Deputy President William Ruto to 'control' his presidential ambitions and respect Uhuru.

Munga said Ruto should instead concentrate on helping the President manage the affairs of the nation.

“It is very disheartening to see the 2022 succession politics taking centre stage led by none other than DP Ruto with others who should be working with the very electorate who put them in office,” they said.

The elders said the campaigns have hindered smooth service delivery to the citizens negatively impacting the national development agenda.

They called on politicians to respect the President saying Uhuru and his deputy swore to lead the country in achieving the objectives set out in the Jubilee manifesto.

The elders were addressing the media at Kabiru-ini ASK grounds in Nyeri County on Saturday.

They warned political leaders promising the DP or any other leader the Kikuyu community votes in 2022 to stop.

The elders insisted they do not owe the leaders their votes and that they have never discussed any electoral pact with the elders from any other community.